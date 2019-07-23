Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INDB. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.33.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $74.50 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $97,528.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,083.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,727 shares of company stock worth $603,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.