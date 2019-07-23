Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 788,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,340. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.50. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,182,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

