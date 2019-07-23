Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) Shares Down 1.9%

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:INNVD) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52, 541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.