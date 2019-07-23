Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,893.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 136,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,837,102.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,341.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Inovalon by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inovalon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

