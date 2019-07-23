Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Set at $6.00 by Northland Securities

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has been given a $6.00 price target by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 933,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $403.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.47. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 320.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 497,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 379,427 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

