Insider Buying: Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Buys A$38,246.13 in Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Ian Hunter bought 78,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$38,246.13 ($27,124.91).

Ian Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ian Hunter bought 9,773 shares of Ironbark Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$4,739.91 ($3,361.63).

IBC opened at A$0.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Ironbark Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.56 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and a P/E ratio of 41.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.48.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Ironbark Capital Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

