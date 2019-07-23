Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $994,600.62.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $957,655.72.

On Friday, May 10th, David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.50, for a total value of $656,751.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.01. 1,591,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,160. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,455.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $297,403,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,370,000 after purchasing an additional 804,514 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,484,000 after purchasing an additional 630,491 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,849,000 after purchasing an additional 263,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,772,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,538,000 after purchasing an additional 226,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

