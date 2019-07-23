Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 18,406,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,396,102. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

