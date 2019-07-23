Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$712 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.75 million.

Several analysts have commented on IPAR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 70,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,085. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $108,757.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.