Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,040. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891,250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

