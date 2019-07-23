Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 192.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.79. The company had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total transaction of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,282. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

