Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Jamie Samath Sells 259 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $137,824.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $147,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.79. The stock had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

