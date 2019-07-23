Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned a $375.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.79. 613,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,165 shares of company stock worth $12,115,282. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

