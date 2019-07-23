Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given a $560.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $579.92.

ISRG stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.79. The company had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,473. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,165 shares of company stock worth $12,115,282. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 192.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

