Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Set at $620.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given a $620.00 price target by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,473. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.82. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,165 shares of company stock worth $12,115,282. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.