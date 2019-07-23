Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,789,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. 35,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,520. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.