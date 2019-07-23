Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159,186 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 227,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

