Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Catasys (CATS)

Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2019 – Catasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

7/19/2019 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

7/16/2019 – Catasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

7/10/2019 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

7/9/2019 – Catasys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2019 – Catasys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CATS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57. Catasys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $280.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 50,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $801,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 135,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $2,035,237.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,811 shares of company stock worth $6,465,985. Insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catasys by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Catasys during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Catasys during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catasys by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

