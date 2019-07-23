Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Crown by 178.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Crown by 61.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,928. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at $67,156,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

