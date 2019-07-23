Investors Research Corp Has $318,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,080,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,578 shares of company stock worth $539,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

INT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 452,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

