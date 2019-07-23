Investors Research Corp Purchases 250 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 173,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rogers Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,265,000 after buying an additional 428,700 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 506,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 450,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. Howard Weil lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,140. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.