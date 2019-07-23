Investors Research Corp Purchases 300 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bunge by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 863,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.49. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

