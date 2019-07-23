Investors Research Corp Sells 550 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 151,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,351,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $228,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 1,584,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

