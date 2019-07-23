iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.36.

IRBT traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,076. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,105.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

