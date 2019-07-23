iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 1,727,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,076. iRobot has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $80,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

