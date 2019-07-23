iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 497,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 233,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 87,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,795,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.