iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $301.72. 2,208,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $302.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.