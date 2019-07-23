iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.