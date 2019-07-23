iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 604,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,663,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

