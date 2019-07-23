iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,502. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

