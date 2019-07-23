iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 37,244,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,934,477. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.