iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $166.74. 648,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,351. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $167.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

