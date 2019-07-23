iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,905 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,394,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

