iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $238.39.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

