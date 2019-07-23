iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. 377,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.