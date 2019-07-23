Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). Iteris posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 913,250 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,396,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 234,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,762. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.29 million, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

