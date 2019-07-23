J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In related news, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,963.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 753,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,072,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.