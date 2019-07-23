Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 501,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.84.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

