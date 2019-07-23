JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. JD.Com posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.Com.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. China International Capital upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

JD traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768,949. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.67 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in JD.Com by 233.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.