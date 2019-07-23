JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Boosted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,614 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43.

