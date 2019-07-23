KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $538,183.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 18% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $538,183.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,031,186 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.