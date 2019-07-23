Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.22. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.