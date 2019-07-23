KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.12

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and traded as low as $38.93. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 2,540 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, CLSA raised Woori Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 807.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,691 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,275,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 194,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 76,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.