Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $48.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point raised Realogy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.82.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 9.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,842,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

