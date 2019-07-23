Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. 665,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,570. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.