Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 599,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,853. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

