Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 7th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 5.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,376,556.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,144,161.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,577,542 shares of company stock worth $30,896,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

