Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.67

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.67 and traded as low as $218.50. Kingfisher shares last traded at $222.50, with a volume of 2,329,400 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 238.13 ($3.11).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.