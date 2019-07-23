Kraton (KRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $456.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KRA opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $960.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.33. Kraton has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

