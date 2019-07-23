Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $221,584,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kroger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,333,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,680,000 after buying an additional 2,485,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,075,000 after buying an additional 1,726,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kroger by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after buying an additional 1,639,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,410. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,642. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.